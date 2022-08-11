AMMAN — Canada is offering CAD145 million in sovereign loans to Jordan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada Harjit S. Sajjan announced on Wednesday during an interview with The Jordan Times.

“We are offering CAD120 million in sovereign loans for education,” he added.

He added that education and vocational training is Jordan’s vision. “We want to support Jordan’s vision and help Jordan better implement their vision,” he said.

He highlighted the need to match education with the labour market’s needs.

“There’s such an educated talent in Jordan,” he added.

He said that many of the talented youth in Jordan do not have jobs. Meanwhile, Canada has a labour shortage issue, he added. “We need to connect the dots,” the minister added.

“Another CAD25 million is being offered to support projects such as waste management, clean technology, women’s entrepreneurship and innovation,” he added.

He stated that during his visit, he was “surprised by the number of educated and empowered women in Jordan”.

“There’s ongoing progress in Jordan,” he added.

He stated that during his visit, he met with enthusiastic Jordanian youth, who were able to implement sustainable projects such as solar projects and a composting project funded by Canada.

Sajjan also commended Jordan’s hosting of refugees, saying: “Jordan took such a humane approach in looking after refugees”.

Hosting refugees puts a significant burden on host countries. “Other countries need to continue to accept refugees into their own countries,” the Canadian minister said.

Meanwhile, he noted that not many other countries are open to hosting refugees. “We need to change that,” he said.

He said that part of his visit is aimed at better understanding how to support Jordan. “This support is going to continue, whether by supporting refugees or direct support to Jordan,” he said.

“Jordan is a beacon of hope for so many other nations. I’m really impressed with the inclusiveness the country is showing,” he added.

