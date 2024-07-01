AMMAN — The Ministry of Investment organised a meeting between Singaporean businessmen specialised in infrastructure, water, energy, engineering consultancy, integrated design, project management and construction, and representatives of relevant government entities and specialised companies from the Jordanian private sector, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

According to a ministry statement to the Jordan Times on Sunday, the meeting follows up on the meetings held by HRH Crown Prince Hussein Bin Abdullah in Singapore earlier this year.

Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf said that Jordan and Singapore enjoy strong political and economic relations, expressing her appreciation for the visit of the delegation to strengthen economic partnerships between the two countries.

She highlighted that, under Royal directives, economic reforms have been implemented to enhance the business climate in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision 2033, the statement said.

She emphasised the importance of benefiting from the free trade and investment agreements signed with various Arab and foreign countries, which have opened new export markets.

Saqqaf provided an overview of the investment climate in Jordan and the key incentives and advantages outlined in the Investment Environment Law and its regulations, which offer benefits to new projects as well as expansions and developments of existing projects.

She expressed her hope for additional Singaporean investments in Jordan and for strengthened cooperation between Jordanian and Singaporean economic and investment institutions, including the exchange of visits between businessmen and private sector representatives.

The Singaporean delegation affirmed the strength of the relations between the two countries and their commitment to deepening cooperation with Jordan, aiming to elevate the relationship to a level that serves mutual interests, particularly in economic and investment fields.

The Ministry of Investment, following up on Crown Prince’s meetings in Singapore, has conducted virtual follow-ups with the investors who were met during the visit.

The ministry also hosted a specialised energy delegation from Singapore last April to explore investment opportunities in the energy sector and the key investment incentives provided by law for this sector, in addition to arranging bilateral meetings with relevant government entities and specialised companies from the Jordanian private sector.