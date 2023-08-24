AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Wednesday met with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.

Huneiti and his US counterpart discussed means of enhancing cooperation and coordination on military training, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. The discussions, held at Marka Military Airport, also touched on the latest regional and international developments.

