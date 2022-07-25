Four COVID-19 death were recorded in the Kingdom during the 29th epidemiological week of 2022 spanning between July 16 and July 22, while 4,763 virus cases were registered, increasing the coronavirus caseload to 1,709,879, the government announced on Sunday.

The Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll increased to 14,074, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests that returned a positive result, known as the positive rate, stood at nearly 11.80 per cent over the last week.

A total of 40,380 coronavirus tests were conducted throughout the past week, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 16,981,984, according to the statement.

The statement added that 3,899 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine during the week. The total number of recoveries after finishing the quarantine period is expected to stand at 1,691,909, according to the statement.

The statement added that there are currently 3,896 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 78 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week, bringing the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 52, the statement said, adding that 46 recovered patients had left hospitals.

On hospital capacities, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients reached 1 per cent, for ICU beds it reached 1 per cent and the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 1 per cent.

In the central region, the isolation bed occupancy rate stood at 3 per cent, 4 per cent for ICUs and 1 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered 0 per cent for isolation bed occupancy, 1 per cent for ICUs and 0 per cent for ventilators.

The statement also added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,808,699, while 4,547,125 have received their second shot and 670,263 have received a booster jab.

