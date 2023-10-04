AMMAN — A total of 156 Arab companies have invested JD1.162 billion in industrial estates affiliated with the Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC).

These investments had created 5,726 job opportunities in Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JIEC data showed that Arab investment is spread across various sectors, including 69 companies in the food industry, 24 companies in the pharmaceuticals sector, 37 companies in engineering, 41 companies in plastic, 34 companies in chemicals, and 35 in the textile sector.

There are also six companies in furniture, 29 companies in paper and cardboard, nine companies in leather, and four in the constructions sector.

In addition to these, there are eight joint Arab investments with other nationalities in the nine industrial cities in Jordan, including one in Zarqa that is still under construction. These companies have invested JD23 million, creating 497 job opportunities.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

