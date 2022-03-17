Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.5% in the December-February quarter, the government said on Thursday, adding that the outlook is overshadowed by the battle to contain a coronavirus surge piling pressure on the economy.

In the November-January period, the unemployment rate stood at 3.9%.

"The labour market will continue to face pressure in the near term, as the acute local epidemic is weighing heavily on consumption-related activities and causing disruptions to a wide range of economic activities," the government said.

