Zindi is also present in the Caribbean. Join Saturday May 10th 2025 Barbados hackathon https://lu.ma/mxfcikvc Zindi is the first uniquely African data science competition platform. Zindi hosts an entire data science ecosystem of scientists, engineers, academics, companies, NGOs, governments and institutions focused on solving Africa's most pressing problems. Zindi works with companies, non-profit organizations, and government institutions to develop, curate, and prepare data-driven challenges. Solutions are ranked automatically by the accuracy achieved. Whether you are testing the data science waters for the first time or trying to crack a persistent business problem with data, Zindi helps organizations push their creative boundaries at an affordable cost. For data scientists, from newbies to rock stars, Zindi is a place to access African datasets and solve African problems. Data scientists will find all the tools they need on Zindi to compete, share ideas, hone their skills, build their professional profiles, find career opportunities, and have fun!

