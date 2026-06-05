The cooperation aims to deliver more efficient, seamless and cost-effective cross-border payment experiences, particularly for businesses operating from China across Europe and global markets.
As global supply chains diversify and international trade becomes increasingly digital and interconnected, companies expect cross-border payments that are not only secure and compliant but also faster, more predictable and easier to automate. Yet despite growing flows, many still face persistent frictions: fragmented collection solutions, limited transparency over fees and FX, lengthy settlement times, and complex compliance requirements across jurisdictions.
Against this backdrop, XTransfer and Societe Generale will combine their respective strengths – bank-grade resilience, regulatory expertise and execution capabilities with platform-enabled digital connectivity – to streamline international payment flows and improve client experience across markets.
Under the MOU, the parties will explore the development of integrated cross-border financial solutions. This includes developing local collection and outbound payment solutions that help suppliers collect from overseas buyers more efficiently and reliably, while enabling global importers to pay suppliers worldwide with greater speed, security and end-to-end operational certainty.
The cooperation also includes "Pay to China" services with USD and CNY settlement and transfer services in Hong Kong SAR and Mainland China, strengthening connectivity for trade flows between Asia and Europe and supporting more seamless cross-border settlement.
The parties will further explore FX solutions to enable fast and reliable conversion of local currencies into major FX currencies such as USD and EUR, supporting smoother settlement and greater certainty for cross-border traders.
Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said, "We are pleased to sign this MOU with Societe Generale to strengthen X-Net, a globally unified B2B cross-border settlement network and risk management platform developed by XTransfer, with deeper banking connectivity for global traders. By combining Societe Generale's transaction banking capabilities with XTransfer's platform and global SME network, we aim to deliver more digital, scalable cross-border payment solutions for traders worldwide."
Andreea Parneci, Deputy Head of Global Transaction and Payment Services at Societe Generale added: "Seamless and transparent cross-border payments are now a baseline expectation for internationally active clients. By combining our global infrastructure with an innovative digital platform such as XTransfer, we continue to enhance the efficiency and reliability of international payments. This initiative also reflects our ambition to further scale our transaction banking franchise, helping clients navigate an increasingly complex global trade landscape."
Hashtag: #XTransfer #SocieteGenerale #Partnership #CrossborderPayment #SMEs
https://www.xtransfer.com
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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About XTransfer
XTransfer, the world's largest B2B cross-border trade payment platform with over US$60 billion TPV in 2025, according to CIC. Founded in 2017 as one of the first payment platforms worldwide dedicated to B2B cross-border trade, we serve the largest customer base of over 897,000 registered SMEs globally as of March 31, 2026.
We connect top-tier financial institutions directly to SMEs, the backbone of global trade, giving businesses of every size access to the same secure, compliant and seamless payment infrastructure once reserved for multinationals. As of March 31, 2026, we provide payment services across more than 200 countries and regions through partnerships with financial institutions, including some of the most established international banks around the world.
XTransfer has obtained licenses in major hubs, including the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong China, the UK, the USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and the Netherlands
For more information, please visit: https://www.xtransfer.com
About Societe Generale
Societe Generale is a top-tier European Bank with around 110,000 employees serving 27 million clients in 58 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for over 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.
The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:
- French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.
- Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.
- Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.
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