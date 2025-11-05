“Local Accounts” Help SMEs Reduce FX Losses

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer (Right), and Lin Chia Yun, Chief Executive of Bank SinoPac Hong Kong Branch (Left), officially signed a memorandum of understanding at the XTransfer booth.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2025 -and(hereinafter referred to as the Bank SinoPac Hong Kong Branch) are pleased to announce a comprehensive collaboration. The two parties will jointly expand international operations and provide SMEs engaging in international trade with one-stop cross-border financial solutions, including global and local collections, foreign exchange conversion and FX settlement. Coinciding with Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025,, and, officially signed a memorandum of understanding at the XTransfer booth.is set to collaborate closely with Bank SinoPac Hong Kong Branchin multiple phases to enhance cross-border payment solutions. In the initial phase, with the support of robust network and service capabilities from Bank SinoPac Hong Kong Branch, XTransfer will offer its more than 700,000 customers Global Accounts, Local Currency Accounts, and Foreign Exchange (FX) services. Moving forward, the partnership plans to extend into Vietnam, Taiwan and other regions, allowing customers to settle foreign currency proceeds to Chinese Mainland.With theservice,customers can receive payments directly from buyers in their local currency. This avoids foreign exchange losses that often occur from currency conversions imposed by intermediary banks during remittance. Additionally, buyers in various markets can pay in their own local currencies, which greatly reduces remittance costs and enhances transaction efficiency and cash flow for both parties.This comprehensive partnership not only adds more functionality for XTransfer's customers but also helps Bank SinoPac expand its business and reach a broader customer base by working with XTransfer, the B2B industry leader with a leading number of clients., said, "We are delighted to announce our comprehensive collaboration with Bank SinoPac Hong Kong Branch during Hong Kong FinTech Week. This marks a new starting point in upgrading XTransfer's service. With more robust local collection and multi-currency settlement capabilities, we will make cross-border payments faster, cheaper, and more reliable, helping SMEs connect with global markets at lower costs and higher efficiency. Meanwhile, we will continue to enhance compliance and risk management to build a trusted cross-border financial infrastructure."said, "Bank SinoPac has long been committed to providing innovative and diversified financial solutions. We look forward to this collaboration with XTransfer. It is not only a business alliance but also our shared commitment to creating value for the market. We believe that through our joint efforts, we can deliver better services and experiences to our customers. Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen cooperation and create more possibilities together."Hashtag: #XTransfer #BankSinopac #Crossborder #Payment #SMEs #HKFTW

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About XTransfer

XTransfer, the world-leading and China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment and fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the costs of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in Hong Kong SAR, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, the UAE, and Nigeria. XTransfer has obtained local payment licences in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, and Australia. To date, XTransfer serves over 700,000 enterprise clients worldwide.



By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, XTransfer has built a unified global multi-currency clearing network and a data-based, automated, internet-based and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure centred on SMEs. XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to link large financial institutions and SMEs around the world, allowing SMEs to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.



XTransfer completed its Series D financing in September 2021 and achieved unicorn status. The company has a diverse composition of international investors, including D1 Capital Partners LP, Telstra Ventures, China Merchants Venture, eWTP Capital, Yunqi Capital, Gaorong Capital, 01VC, MindWorks and Lavender Hill Capital Partners.



For more information, please visit: https://www.xtransfer.com/



About Bank SinoPac

Bank SinoPac actively expands toward a global market, establishing 3 branches in the Hong Kong/Macau area, in Hong Kong, Kowloon, and Macau. In the first quarter of 2014, Bank SinoPac further established a new subsidiary, Bank SinoPac (China) Ltd, and a branch in Nanjing, China, becoming the first wholly-owned subsidiary in China by a Taiwanese bank. In January, 2025, Bank SinoPac acquired 80% equity in Amret Plc., the largest Microfinance Deposit-Taking Institutions in Cambodia. Complemented by service points around the Pacific Rim, including Los Angeles in the United States and Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam, Bank SinoPac has formed a strong and extensive service network, providing customers with comprehensive and all-encompassing services.

XTransfer