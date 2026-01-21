Strategic alliance between two financial services leaders expands access to private banking across a broader investor base in the UAE

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 - WRISE Group, one of the fastest-growing independent wealth management firms, today announced a strategic alliance with The Continental Group, one of the Middle East's largest and most established insurance intermediary and financial services groups. The partnership marks a significant milestone in WRISE Group's expansion strategy across the United Arab Emirates and the broader Middle East.The UAE has rapidly emerged as one of the world's most important global wealth hubs, driven by sustained economic growth, strong capital inflows, family office migration, favourable regulation, and a growing population of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The region is also witnessing rising demand from entrepreneurs, professionals, and internationally connected families for transparent, cross-border, and technology-enabled wealth solutions — traditionally available only to private banking clients.The strategic alliance between WRISE Group and The Continental Group democratises access to holistic, institutional-grade wealth solutions for a wider, globally mobile mass-affluent and high-net-worth client base in the Middle East.By combining WRISE Group's proprietary digital wealth infrastructure, global product capabilities, and institutional investment access with The Continental Group's market-leading insurance and risk advisory expertise, strong onshore distribution network of over 250 professionals, and operations spanning the Middle East, Europe and Asia, the alliance delivers a differentiated and scalable wealth proposition for clients through an integrated suite of solutions across protection, savings, investment-linked products, structured investments, digital assets and holistic wealth planning.It represents a shared vision for the future of wealth management, combining Continental's deep-rooted regional presence and trusted client relationships with WRISE's global, technology-enabled multi-family office platform."The Middle East, and the UAE in particular, is emerging as a pivotal hub for global wealth flows," said Derrick Tan, Group Executive Chairman of WRISE Group. "This alliance reinforces WRISE's role as a bridge between Asian capital, Middle Eastern wealth and global opportunities, and reflects our belief that the future of private banking lies in serving historically underserved clients through transparent, highly personalised and integrated wealth solutions that protect and grow wealth across generations.""This partnership represents a shared commitment to raising the standard of financial advice and wealth solutions in the region," said Akshay Sardana, Group CEO of The Continental Group. "By combining Continental's deep regional presence and client relationships with WRISE's global, technology-enabled platform, we are well positioned to deliver transparent, personalised, and future-ready wealth solutions to a wider range of clients at every stage of their financial journey."This strategic alliance is part of WRISE Group's broader strategy to scale its wealth management, insurance brokerage and investment distribution capabilities in the UAE in a structured, compliant and capital-efficient manner. It underscores the company's disciplined approach to expand in high-growth markets through carefully curated strategic partnerships that deliver long-term, sustainable value for clients, partners and stakeholders.Hashtag: #WRISE #昇世集團

About WRISE

WRISE is one of Asia's fastest-growing financial firms, driven by strategic acquisitions of companies with deep expertise and solid foundations. With a strong presence across key financial hubs including Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Changsha and Tokyo, WRISE is home to one of the largest networks of independent qualified advisors. With over 400 employees located globally, supported by an ecosystem of over 200 financial intermediaries and access to eight booking centres worldwide, WRISE ensures unparalleled service and expertise in navigating today's financial landscape.



WRISE Group of companies include WRISE Wealth Management (Singapore), WRISE Wealth Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Wealth Management Middle East Ltd (DIFC, regulated by the DFSA), WRISE Prestige (Hong Kong) Limited, WRISE Prestige Securities (Hong Kong), WRISE Prestige Asset Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Capital (Hong Kong), WRISE Financial Services (Hong Kong) and affiliates including WeWrise Services.





About The Continental Group

Founded in 1994, The Continental Group is a leading insurance intermediary and financial services solutions provider in the GCC, licensed and regulated by the UAE Central Bank (CBUAE), the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).[i] Built on the pillars of integrity, insight, and innovation, the group has established itself as a trusted household name for financial and insurance solutions across investments, savings, wealth creation, protection, and legacy planning.







[i] Continental is a business name used by a number of Continental Group companies ("Continental").



Continental Insurance Brokers LLC (Registration Number: 088) is regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE and licensed to conduct insurance brokerage activities. The registered head office is located at Office No. 505, Level 5, Bay Square 11, Dubai, UAE and the branch office is located at Office 1104, 11th Floor, Hamdan Street, (Hamdan & Salam Corner- Abdullah Darwish Building), Abu Dhabi, UAE.



Continental Financial Services LLC (Registration Numbers: 608026) is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), UAE and is regulated to conduct business activities of 'Financial Analysis, Financial Consultation' and 'Product Promotion'. The registered head office is located at No. 503, Level 5, Bay Square 11. Dubai, UAE.



CFS (DIFC) Limited (Registration Number: CL5696) is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and licensed to conduct the regulated financial services activities of 'Advising on Financial Products' and 'Arranging Deals in Investments'. CFS is incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The registered office is located at Unit 1102B, Level 11, Burj Daman, Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates.





