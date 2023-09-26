The WRISE Group is a global multi-family office that offers a full suite of wealth solutions for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) to help them grow, protect and manage their wealth. With deep expertise, an international network and trusted advisory services, we help clients to pioneer the new era of wealth for generations to come. ​ Our proprietary digital platform, TREX, empowers clients with transparency, control, and access to their wealth portfolios for real time visibility, supported by personalised advice and expertise from a leading team of truly trusted wealth management experts. ​ WRISE is headquartered in Singapore with branch offices in financial hubs of Hong Kong, and Dubai. Our global presence is supported by extensive nexus of partners with the world's leading financial institutions.​ WRISE Group of Companies include WRISE Wealth Management (Singapore), WeWrise Services, and Voo Technologies and affiliated companies WRISE Wealth Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Wealth Management (Middle East).

