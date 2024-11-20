Wrap It Up! A Christmas Atelier at LANDMARK curated by Sarah Andelman

Celebrate the Art of Gifting with Sarah Andelman’s First Large-Scale Installation in Asia Featuring Collaborations with 10 Renowned International Artists

Join Us at LANDMARK for a Creative Workshop with Japanese Artist-Duo, Ribbonesia, and Collect Limited-Edition Items from FriendsWithYou, Kasing Lung, Mr.A, Nina Chanel Abney—All In Support of Charity Partners Through Hongkong Land HOME FUND





The Christmas Atelier Experience

Exclusive Collectibles for Charity Sales

Supporting Local Charities This Giving Season

Unlock Exclusive Gifting Season Rewards*

Gifting Season Rewards

Event Details

Pass Type

Access Details

Price

Onstage Experience Pass

11 onstage experiences

(The Ribbonesia Workshop not included)

HK$100 / Person

Onstage Experience Pass & The Ribbonesia Workshop Pass

12 onstage experiences

(The Ribbonesia Workshop included)

HK$180 / Person



Collectibles for Charity Sales



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2024 -This holiday season, LANDMARK invites Hong Kong to an exceptional celebration of the art of gifting. In collaboration with world-renowned cultural curator. Inspired by Sarah's discerning global perspective, LANDMARK will be transformed into an enchanting ribbon-filled wonderland, breathing new life into the cherished tradition of gift wrapping in an immersive and unique manner. Beginning on 21 November, clients are invited to explore this festive atelier, discovering the true allure of gifting and the joy of turning each present into a thoughtful, heartfelt treasure.Curated by Sarah Andelman—the cultural connoisseur known for her refined taste and innovative contributions to contemporary retail as the visionary behind Just An Idea and legendary Parisian concept store, Colette—LANDMARK proudly collaborates with ten internationally celebrated artists:This illustrious alliance comes together to reimagine the very essence of gift wrapping, creating a series of meticulously designed experience zones, along with exclusive designer ribbon collections, and limited-edition collectibles, all curated for discerning LANDMARK customers. All visual elements and graphic design for this project have been crafted by the Parisian creative studio Faye and Gina, under Sarah Andelman's artistic direction."Collaborating with LANDMARK for my first large-scale installation in Asia was natural, as it stands out as a distinctive global destination in the dynamic heart of Hong Kong. The energy of this space aligns beautifully with my vision, offering a vibrant canvas for creativity and artistic expression. Together, we rekindle the joy of thoughtful gifting and create a magical experience that resonates with both locals and visitors alike."Blending physical and digital elements, Sarah and the 10 artists have conjured 12 dynamic experience zones on stage, along with 6 more offstage experiences within LANDMARK ATRIUM. Guests will embark on a journey to explore the art of gifting in this immersive ribbon installation.They'll find delightful, along with a range of personalised experiences onstage. Guests canand transform cheerful snapshots intoto share this joyful experience with someone special. Those who secure a spot in thewill have the opportunity to add personal touches to the hand-crafted ribbon ornaments by Japanese ribbon master Ribbonesia, bringing home a one-of-a-kind festive keepsake.The popular characterby Kasing Lung makes a grand entrance at the 'Wrap It Up!' installation at LANDMARK with an awe-inspiring,, destined to beholiday photo spot. Numerous stunning installations will also be unveiled throughout LANDMARK ATRIUM, both onstage and off. Whether posing with the giant pink cushion compact at, enjoying theor exploring thefilled with Ribbonesia's beautiful masterpieces, participants are guaranteed a picture-perfect moment. These unforgettable photo opportunities are sure to leave you with cherished memories that will sparkle long after the holiday season."We are thrilled to be able to bring world-class visionaries such as Sarah Andelman to LANDMARK and Hong Kong – it demonstrates the continued attraction of this city as a globally recognised destination. This holiday season we invite clients to take the opportunity to immerse themselves in the essence and beauty of the act of gifting, from design to production, selection and purchase. Through our Atelier, we hope clients can use ribbons and wraps to add their own final and special touch for somebody they love."Visit the LANDMARK website to reserve your time slots for all Christmas installation activities and embrace the spirit of gifting, perfect for both adults and children!Christmas is a season for giving, and LANDMARK is elevating the festive spirit by collaborating with internationally acclaimed artists to showcase limited-edition items for charity sales. Among the must-have collectibles are our, each featuring unique artwork by celebrated artists, as well asa fabulous range ofby Hong Kong-based artist Forlee Bean, and a limited-run of. Also, stay tuned for a, to be unveiled at a later date! Consistent with the theme, LANDMARK will feature two gift wrapping stations, allowing customers to have their gifts wrapped while contributing to charity.Sarah Andelman has supported this charitable cause by offering a handpicked selection from her publishing company, Just an Idea Books, for charity sales. Each piece showcases her unique taste and style, making them a delightful addition to any collection.LANDMARK is also partnering with the Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong to present a festive cake shop featuring specially crafted holiday pastries for a limited time only. A highlight of The Cake Shop by LMO-Freshly Baked is the debut ofthe Michelin-star chef from Amber who has teamed up with Japanese fashion brandto create a special "S" shaped cake (limited quantities daily) in celebration of the holiday season.The net proceeds from ticket sales for the stage experiences, as well as earnings from the Charity Sales, Cake Shop, Gift Wrapping Counter and Christmas charity booths, will benefit Hongkong Land HOME FUND's supported charities, aiding their efforts to assist young people and underprivileged children in Hong Kong. The beneficiaries include, dedicated to offering relief and rehabilitation services to the poor and the distressed; the, which supports and inspires the disadvantaged and the neglected through over 100 service units across Hong Kong; and, a pioneering housing organisation that empowers youth and families with children; and, which fulfils the dreams of critically ill children. Customers can also donate toys from 21st November 2024 to 1st January 2025, at the concierge on 2/F of LANDMARK ATRIUM and G/F of LANDMARK Prince's, sharing love with children in need.Continuing our tradition of community support, this Christmas is especially meaningful thanks to our business partners and tenants. Building on the success of last year's campaign, "Christmas Trees of Hope," Hongkong Land HOME FUND has once again invited tenants and partners to support Hong Kong's community by sponsoring Christmas trees across the Central Portfolio. This year, the donation opportunity has also extended to LANDMARK's pedestrian bridges, where donors have also donated to adorn the bridges, fostering a warm and cheerful ambiance across Hongkong Land's Central portfolio.In addition to the experience at LANDMARK ATRIUM, from 21st November to 26th December 2024, customers can enjoy exclusive Gifting Season Rewards. Every shopping excursion or culinary experience at our 70+ dining destinations will unlock special privileges designed to enhance Christmas festivities.Shoppers will earn up to, along with festive rewards and gifts, and benefit from our exquisite gift-wrapping service. As a special touch, a curated festive collection of treats from Mandarin Oriental, Charbonnel et Walker, See's Candies, Townhouse, Bed & Bath and Bookazine will be available, ensuring that each thoughtfully chosen present carries heartfelt blessings.*Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to website for more details.21November – 26December 2024Early Bird Period: 21November – 11December 202421 November 2024 to 1 January 202510:30am – 7:30pmG/F, LANDMARK ATRIUMHashtag: #LANDMARKHK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.



About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 850,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. The Group's Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures and five retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing. In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, which is due to be completed in 2028. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.



Hongkong Land