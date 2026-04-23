IHG Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company with a portfolio of 21 brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programs with over 160 million members. IHG currently franchises, leases, manages, or owns more than 6,900 hotels across over 100 countries, with more than 2,300 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG's brand portfolio spans Luxury & Lifestyle, Premium, Essentials, and Suites segments, including well-known brands such as Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Express, Garner, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites. About Vinhomes Vinhomes is Vietnam's leading real estate developer, pioneering the development of large-scale, well-planned urban areas with integrated amenities, green living environments, and modern lifestyles. In addition to 36 urban developments currently in operation nationwide, Vinhomes continues to focus on building next-generation mega and super urban developments of regional scale and significance, aspiring to create some of the most livable cities in the world while significantly transforming Vietnam's urban landscape. For more information, please visit https://vinhomes.vn/vi

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