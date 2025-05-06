The VinFast VF 6 in Indonesia will be available in two trims, Eco and Plus, with on-the-road prices in Jakarta of 384,995,000 IDR and 439,600,000 IDR, respectively.

VF 6 is a B-segment electric SUV, one of the most popular segments in Indonesia. VF 6 comes in two trims, Eco and Plus, with Jakarta On-The-Road prices of 384,995,000 IDR and 439,600,000 IDR, respectively. Deliveries of the first VF 6 units are expected to begin in June 2025.





Following the successful introduction of VF 3, VF 5, and VF e34, VinFast VF 6 comes with attractive incentives, including cashback of 20,000,000 IDR for orders placed before June 30, 2025; free charging at VinFast charging stations operated by V-GREEN until March 1, 2028; and accessory gifts valued at 13,345,000 IDR.





The VF 6 is positioned as an ideal choice for entrepreneurs and young families in Indonesia. This B-segment SUV from VinFast is designed for optimal urban commuting, with dimensions of 4,241 x 1,834 x 1,580 mm. Its 2,730 mm wheelbase provides optimal interior space, comparable to C-segment vehicles.





The VF 6 Eco trim is equipped with a 130 kW (174 hp) electric motor and 250 Nm of torque, delivering a range of up to 480 km per full charge under NEDC standards.





The VF 6 Plus trim offers enhanced performance with a 150 kW (201 hp) motor and 310 Nm of torque, with a driving range of approximately 460 km per charge under NEDC standards.





The exterior design of the VF 6 reflects modern, sophisticated European aesthetics and embodies “The Duality in Nature” design philosophy, crafted by the renowned Torino Design studio. The model’s stylish appeal is highlighted by VinFast’s signature wing-shaped LED lighting, dual chrome trim lines running along the body, and 18-inch alloy wheels.





Inside, VF 6 features a driver-oriented 12.9-inch touchscreen, integrating smart control and entertainment functions. A D-cut steering wheel with multifunction controls and power-adjustable driver seats, together with 18 customizable driving mode combinations enhance comfort and flexibility for users.





In terms of safety, the VF 6 is equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) featuring 22 standard safety functions, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Lane Change Assist, Highway Driving Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Automatic Emergency Brake, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection, a high-definition 360-degree camera and more. IP67-rated high voltage components combining with strengthened chassis and state-of-the-art functional safety concept design provide reliable protection for all occupants.



In terms of after-sales, the VF 6 is backed by one of the best warranty policies in its segment, offering a vehicle warranty of 7 years or 160,000 km (whichever comes first) and an unlimited-mileage battery warranty for 8 years.





Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, shared: “The VF 6 is the next crucial addition to VinFast’s EV ecosystem in Indonesia. By continuously expanding our all-electric product range, we reaffirm our mission to make electric vehicles accessible to everyone. This commitment is also reflected in our comprehensive green mobility ecosystem, particularly the rapidly growing VinFast charging network, ensuring that all customers can easily access, own, and use EVs—contributing to the global electric mobility revolution.”





To bring peace of mind to customers through a demonstration of long-term commitment and confidence in product quality, VinFast is offering one of the most attractive new vehicle exchange and buyback policies on the Indonesian market, applicable to all models, including the VF 3, VF 5, VF e34, and VF 6. After VinFast’s sales/technical teams inspect, evaluate, and confirm eligibility, VinFast will either offer a new vehicle exchange (for customers looking to upgrade) or buy back the vehicle. VinFast’s buyback and trade-in rates are up to 90% after 6 months, 86% after 1 year, 78% after 2 years, and 70% after 3 years.





Customers can explore VF 6 and other VinFast electric vehicles at 21 official showrooms across Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, Bali, and more. Additionally, VinFast has recently partnered with strategic dealer Amarta, which plans to open 11 new stores in 2025 and expand to 22 stores by 2027. In addition, owners can access a nationwide network of VinFast-authorized service centers operated by Otoklix and BOS, ensuring maximum convenience throughout vehicle ownership. VinFast aims to establish 500 authorized service workshops throughout Indonesia this year.





Since entering Indonesia just one year ago, VinFast has made remarkable strides by collaborating with leading dealership and service partners, major banks, and launching four electric models - VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, and VF e34, combined with its attractive sales policies, while continuously expanding its sales and service network. The VinFast electric vehicle assembly plant in Subang is expected to commence operations in 2025.



Simultaneously, VinFast is building a comprehensive green mobility ecosystem through strategic partnerships with electric taxi company GSM and global charging network developer V-GREEN. VinFast car owners can currently charge for free at charging stations operated by V-GREEN. The Company aims to develop 30,000 VinFast charging ports in Indonesia by the end of 2025, ensuring a seamless and worry-free transition to electric mobility for consumers while contributing to the region’s green transition efforts.





VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.



VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id/





