PlusX Electric is a DEWA-approved EV charging and electric mobility solutions company in the UAE, offering end-to-end charging services including charger supply and installation, mobile charging solutions, EV roadside assistance, and fleet charging partnerships. PlusX Electric is committed to making EV charging more accessible, reliable, and convenient for both individual and commercial customers across the UAE.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC — one of Vietnam's largest private conglomerates — is a pure electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer with a mission to make EVs more accessible to all. Its current product lineup includes a range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, e-bikes, and electric buses. VinFast is entering its next phase of global growth by rapidly expanding its distribution and dealership network, strengthening manufacturing capabilities, and focusing on key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more about VinFast: https://me.vinfast.com/en

Ms. Đỗ Hoài Linh, CEO of VinFast Middle East (right), and Mr. Chintan Sareen, Founder and CEO of PlusX Electric, at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties.

