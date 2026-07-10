Photo 1: The "TVB Green Summit 2026" was held today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Summit was officiated by Prof. SUN Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry (centre); Mr. Jeffrey LAM, GBM, GBS, JP, Executive Council Member, HKSAR, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park Company Limited (2nd right); Dr. Hoey Simon LEE, MH, JP, Member of the Committee for the Basic Law of HKSAR, Legislative Council of the HKSAR (1st left); Mr. Bryan PENG, Executive Director, Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (1st right); and Mr. Sai Wo SIU, General Manager (Business Operations), Television Broadcasts Limited (2nd left).

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