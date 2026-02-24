Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com , Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Founded in 1990, TUL (HKEX: 3933) is mainly engaged in the research and development, production and sales of pharmaceuticals, and ranks among the leading integrated pharmaceutical companies in China. TUL currently boasts seven production bases, covering intermediate products, bulk medicine, finished products, veterinary drugs, empty capsule casings, and medical devices, with the sales networks dotted across nearly 80 countries and regions. United Biotechnology, located in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, serves as the biopharmaceutical R&D headquarter of TUL. United Biotechnology focuses on the development of high-end biopharmaceuticals to treat major chronic diseases. For more information, please visit www.tul.com.cn .

