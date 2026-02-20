JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 February 2026 – Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau is advancing patient-centred knee care by offering a full continuum of treatment for osteoarthritis, ranging from Hyaluronic Acid (HA) injections to state-of-the-art robotic-assisted total knee replacement (TKR)."Our knees are subjected to wear and tear over time due to aging, injuries, and repetitive stress," said Dr Hazli Sufian, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon with Special Interest in Arthroplasty at Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau. "While HA injections can help relieve pain and improve mobility in early-stage osteoarthritis, advanced cases often require knee replacement surgery for long-term relief and function."Dr Hazli and his surgical team have replaced conventional techniques with the CORI® robotic-assisted system by Smith+Nephew, an advanced technology designed to enhance precision and personalise knee replacement procedures."The CORI® system allows surgeons to capture patient-specific anatomical data in real time, enabling more precise bone preparation and soft tissue balancing," Dr Hazli explained. "This contributes to improved joint stability, better alignment, and more natural knee movement after surgery."Beyond surgical precision, robotic-assisted technology improves the overall patient experience. The personalised approach can lead to reduced tissue disruption, less post-operative pain, and lower risk of complications. Many patients also benefit from enhanced mobility, greater confidence in joint function, and a potentially faster return to daily activities and rehabilitation.By tailoring each procedure to the patient's unique anatomy, the CORI® system supports predictable outcomes and consistent surgical results, which are key to long-term patient satisfaction.Dr James Chong, CEO of Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau, said the introduction of robotic-assisted knee replacement reflects the hospital's commitment to advancing patient-centred care through innovation."Our investment in robotic-assisted surgery enhances not only surgical precision but also the overall patient journey—from pre-operative planning and intra-operative accuracy to post-operative recovery and rehabilitation," he said. "This technology allows us to deliver high-quality outcomes while improving comfort, confidence, and experience for our patients."Hashtag: #ColumbiaAsiaHospitalTebrau #RightHereForYou #MalaysiaPRAwards2025 #PRCA #HealthcareExcellence #TeamTebrau #CommunityCare #HospitalCommunications #AwardWinningTeam #TotalKneeReplacement #RoboticTotalKneeReplacement

In parallel, the hospital has advanced its surgical capabilities through the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery. This investment is aimed at enhancing surgical precision, improving clinical outcomes, reducing recovery times, and elevating overall patient experience, in line with global best practices.



To meet the growing healthcare demands of Johor, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau is also planning for future expansion, including the addition of more inpatient beds. This expansion will enable the hospital to better serve the increasing needs of the community while maintaining high standards of safety, quality, and accessibility in care delivery.



Through strategic alignment, technological advancement, and capacity expansion, Columbia Asia Hospital Tebrau remains committed to supporting the long-term health and well-being of the Johorean population.





