As enterprises accelerate AI deployment across Asia, success will increasingly depend on the quality, localization and governance of the underlying data powering these systems. At Asia Tech x Singapore 2026 this week, TP is present on the ground and is delivering two sessions to cover the insights of TP's Future Forward strategy of scaling AI-led services.
Assaf Tarnopolsky, TP's Chief Business Development & Customer Officer, APAC is joining the panel "The Enterprise AI Execution Challenge" to discuss the advantages of Asia-based enterprises in investing in robust data preparation before constructing AI tools. Michael Costevec, Head of Value Creation Office, TP APAC and Jonathan Phang, CTO, TP APAC are also delivering a keynote on "AI Orchestration in the World's Most Complex Markets", which covers the principles behind the shift from AI operations to AI orchestration.
TP.ai Data Services, an end-to-end AI data services solution, enables enterprises to build, train and scale AI systems that are locally relevant, operationally resilient and deployment-ready across Asia's diverse markets. With specialized AI practitioners distributed across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, TP delivers end-to-end AI/ML and GenAI support services, including data collection, validation, annotation, labeling, model evaluation, analytics operations and human-in-the-loop governance.
"The companies seeing real operational impact from AI in Asia are the ones investing in scalable data foundations, in-country execution and human expertise alongside the technology itself," said Dave Rizzo, APAC President, TP. TP.ai Data Services has a proven track record in supporting customer live deployment. Within three weeks, it successfully created customized warehouse video streams, annotated with detailed object labels and dimensional data, enabling physical AI model training to support a client with real-time worker-safety-risk detection.
TP has been recognized globally for helping organizations move beyond fragmented data operations and reporting toward an analytics-led operating model that improves performance, governance, and AI outcomes. The 2026 Data Breakthrough Awards named TP's data analytics services Overall Data Analytics Platform of the Year, citing measurable business results, including:
- Up to 31% improvement in customer experience quality scores
- Up to 30% lift in sales conversions
- Up to 20% improvement in resource forecasting accuracy
- Up to 15% gains in workforce efficiency
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TP in Singapore is part of the TP Group, a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including high-value digital transformation services, collections and operations consulting. It also offers a range of specialized services such as interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread across close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.
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