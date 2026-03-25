New all-in-one platform to help businesses develop and deploy at scale with maximum ROI

CHATSWORTH, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2026 - Tintri, the innovator in workload-aware, AI-powered data management, and Platform9, the leader in simplifying enterprise private clouds, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a bundled AI-ready infrastructure solution that streamlines deployment and reduces operational costs. The out-of-the-box offering makes it simple for enterprises to stand up and scale modern AI systems without the complexity of traditional stacks.

The Problem: AI Is Getting Expensive

Running AI to process and analyze data in real time, requires moving enormous amounts of data at extremely high speeds. Existing infrastructure wasn't built to manage the sheer volume and velocity of data required for on-demand inferencing and ongoing model training, ultimately causing slowdowns and driving up operational costs. Tintri and Platform9 directly addresses these critical bottlenecks in the by cutting the cost per AI transaction, as low as possible.

What's in the New Platform

The new offering has two main parts:built on standard server hardware that can run multiple types of virtual machines and containerized applications side-by-side, without resource impacts. Tintri's patented technology monitors each application individually, making sure the most critical ones always get the resources they need.designed for capturing real-time data to continuously learn and update inference models.A core component of the platform is Tintri VMstore, which uniquely runs multiple virtualization platforms and Kubernetes (the industry-standard system for managing containerized applications) all within the same platform. This is a significant differentiator: most competing solutions require separate infrastructure for each. Tintri's patented technology observes each application individually and guarantees real-time resource delivery, even when the system is under heavy load. This eliminates the "noisy neighbor" problem, where resource-intensive applications steal resources and slow down everything else.

Why It Matters

Many companies today have AI running in multiple locations, either in a central data center, as well as out in the field on cameras, sensors, or other devices. Managing all of that separately is complex and expensive. This new platform unifies the entire setup under one management system (provided by Platform9), so IT teams spend less time juggling tools and more time moving their business forward.Available now through Tintri's global network of authorized partners, Phil Trickovic, Senior Vice President of Tintri said:Hashtag: #Tintri #Platform9

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About Tintri

Tintri delivers the industry's only workload-aware, AI-powered data management platform, built specifically for virtualized and containerized workloads. Its VMstore platform autonomously manages data at the level of individual VMs, containers, and databases; providing per-workload automation, guaranteed QoS, and predictive analytics that eliminate routine tuning and troubleshooting. Recognized for this innovative approach, Tintri was named "Overall Data Storage Company of the Year" in the 2025 Data Breakthrough Awards. Learn more at tintri.com.



About Platform9

Platform9 is the leader in simplifying enterprise private clouds. The company's flagship product, Private Cloud Director, has all of VMware's enterprise-grade features today along with private cloud features for the future. Platform9 was founded by a team of VMware cloud pioneers and has over tens of thousands of nodes in production at some of the world's largest enterprises. Platform9 is an inclusive, globally distributed company backed by prominent investors, committed to driving private cloud innovation and efficiency. For more information, go to: https://platform9.com/.







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