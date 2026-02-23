Tim Hortons® is one of the world’s renowned restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded in 1964, Tim Hortons® appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos, espresso, teas, and our famous Iced Capp® Beverages), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items, and other food products. Tim Hortons® has more than 6,000 restaurants around the world.

The attainment of the MUIS Halal mark, a global gold standard in Halal assurance, reaffirms Tim Hortons' commitment to making its offering available to everyone. Since its debut in Singapore, the iconic Canadian coffee house has been a neighbourhood destination for all. With this certification, the brand's full suite of signature coffee, iced beverages, sandwiches, and freshly baked treats is now accessible to the Muslim community, offering a new destination for family gatherings.In Singapore's unique multicultural landscape, dining is more than just a meal, it is a bridge between cultures. By securing official MUIS certification, Tim Hortons® strengthens its promise to provide a welcoming environment where every guest can gather with absolute peace of mind.At Tim Hortons, we believe the best experiences are those that bring people together. Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr are seasons defined by reflection, gratitude, and the spirit of sharing. We are honoured to receive this certification at such a meaningful time, allowing Tims to be a part of our guests' festive traditions. Whether it is a cozy spot for Iftar or sharing our signature treats during Eid visits, we are delighted to be a part of your celebrations.With the MUIS Halal seal, guests can now explore the full breadth of the Tim Hortons® menu, featuring a diverse array of flavours suited for both daily indulgence and festive hosting:

