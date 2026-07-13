https://youtube.com/shorts/-fteWwIeVYs?is=NawE8eX4W-Ww43ol
In 1996, more than 100,000 bamboo and wooden slips from the Kingdom of Wu during the Three Kingdoms period were unearthed from an ancient well at Zoumalou in Changsha, filling a gap in historical records on local society during the Three Kingdoms period. On November 8, 2007, the Changsha Jiandu Museum officially opened to the public. To meet the needs of history and culture enthusiasts at home and abroad to explore bamboo slips up close, Changsha Evening News has developed and launched the Digital Bamboo Slips Exhibition Hall. Powered by digital technologies, the exhibition hall breaks the limitations of traditional physical exhibitions and creates an online museum space that remains open 24/7. It provides global audiences with a new, barrier-free way to appreciate and explore bamboo slips dating back thousands of years.
Integrating cutting-edge digital technologies such as XR and AI, the exhibition hall brings together multiple sections, including the digital exhibition hall, digital collections, panoramic virtual tours, historical neighborhood tours of ancient Changsha, and interactive bamboo slips games. Through an innovative "culture + technology" approach, it explores new pathways for the global communication of museum culture, allowing Three Kingdoms-era bamboo slips that have remained hidden for millennia to transcend geographical and physical exhibition constraints and open a window for people around the world to better understand Chinese history and culture.
Digital collections are a highlight of the online exhibition hall. Visitors can zoom in and out with simple gestures to examine the complete forms and details of bamboo slips in high definition. Through the integrated panoramic tour function, they can enjoy an immersive virtual visit to all exhibition halls of the Changsha Jiandu Museum, while also exploring landmark sites such as Tianxin Pavilion, the ancient city wall, and Baisha Ancient Well. With just one click, visitors can embark on a journey through the historical and cultural neighborhoods themed around bamboo slips. The smart guide system breaks down language barriers by providing multilingual interpretation services in Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, and French for visitors worldwide. Visitors can also take part in engaging interactive experiences, such as assembling bamboo slips and other activities.
Alongside the launch of the Digital Bamboo Slips Exhibition Hall, the Global Digital Bamboo Slips Collection Adoption Program was officially unveiled. By logging into the online exhibition hall, visitors at home and abroad can browse digital collections and create their own personalized digital collections with a single click. They can also share them instantly on major global social media platforms, providing a new model for the international digital dissemination of Changsha's museum culture.
A representative of the Changsha Jiandu Museum said that, after three decades of cultural accumulation and research, the bamboo slips unearthed from the Zoumalou Site are now embracing new possibilities through digital dissemination, opening up a broader path for the innovative utilization of cultural heritage. Through this initiative, the Three Kingdoms-era bamboo slips preserved in Changsha will reach Chinese culture enthusiasts around the world, using digital museum platforms to tell compelling stories of China that are authentic, engaging and inspiring.
Hashtag: #ChangshaJianduMuseum
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Changsha Evening News