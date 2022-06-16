BANGKOK - Thailand's economic teams on Thursday agreed to extend support measures to reduce some living costs for another three months, and sought cooperation from refineries to help the country's oil fund amid rising prices, a government spokesperson said.

The finance ministry also proposed a tax break measure to boost the tourism sector, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said in a statement. The measures require cabinet approval,

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)