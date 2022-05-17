Thailand's finance minister said on Tuesday that the outlook for the economy this year was still good, despite the state planning agency's downgrade in its growth forecast, and he wanted to see a policy rate that still supports the recovery.

A weak baht is good for exports though it makes imports more costly, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters. His comment came after the state planning agency cut its growth outlook and raised its inflation estimates.

