With the support of the University Grants Committee (UGC) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the HUCOM Standing Committee for Internationalization (HUCOMSCI) has initiated a campaign entitled "Study in Hong Kong" which aims at expanding non-local student enrollment in emerging markets for the eight UGC-funded universities in the city. Through organizing visits and education fairs across the world, we are committed to building connections with government officials, local schools, parents, and students, with the goal of recruiting more outstanding international students to choose Hong Kong as a destination for higher education. In the current year, the trip to India provides a platform for university representatives to greet talented Indian students and offer them an opportunity to learn about the academic excellence and diverse resources available at Hong Kong's leading universities. By fostering connections and showcasing the advantages of studying in Hong Kong, HUCOMSCI seeks to strengthen the bonds between the participating institutions and the Indian student community.

