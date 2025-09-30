SINGAPORE - Chicago soybeans slid for a second session on Tuesday, with the market on track for quarterly and monthly losses as a lack of Chinese demand for U.S. cargoes and seasonal harvest pressure weigh on prices.

Corn and wheat also fell and were set to end September in the red.

"The outlook for U.S. soybean prices is bearish," said one oilseed trader in Singapore. "There is no buying from the biggest importer (China), and U.S. new crop supplies are hitting the market."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.4% to $10.06-1/2 a bushel, as of 0316 GMT, corn gave up 0.2% to $4.20-3/4 a bushel, and wheat lost 0.3% to $5.18 a bushel.

Soybeans are set to finish the third quarter with a decline of almost 2% and the month down more than 4%. Corn has gained almost 3% this quarter, but it is largely unchanged in September. Wheat has lost nearly 4% in the quarter and more than 3% this month.

Warm and dry weather over the U.S. grain belt promoted harvest over the weekend, and forecasts called for more of the same this week. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has projected a record-large U.S. corn crop this year.

The U.S. corn harvest was 18% complete by Sunday and the soybean harvest was 19% complete, the agency said in a weekly crop report after the market closed on Monday.

Meanwhile, U.S. soybean exporters are missing out on business to China amid a trade war between the two nations, with rival suppliers from Latin America taking their share.

After Buenos Aires briefly suspended grain export taxes last week, around 40 Argentine soybean cargoes were registered for export in November and December, mostly headed to China. These purchases are directly eating into the prime U.S. marketing season.

Russian wheat export prices rose for a second week in a row, responding to increased demand from importers while shipments accelerated, analysts said.