BEIJING - Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) edged lower on Tuesday ‍after rising for three ‍consecutive sessions, as expectations for a record harvest in Brazil overpowered ​optimism about demand for soy to make biofuel.

Abundant supply also pushed wheat and corn futures ⁠down despite signs of healthy demand for wheat and bargain-hunting for corn, which fell sharply last ⁠week.

The most-active ‌CBOT soybean contract was down 0.1% at $10.57-1/4 a bushel by 0609 GMT.

"The market has suffered under the weight of South American exports ⁠into China," said Nick Carracher, CEO of agricultural consultants Lachstock.

"We've got some challenges in the growing season in Argentina but Brazil looks like it's up for another belter of a harvest," he said, adding that the United States may ⁠have to strike trade deals or ​lower its prices to encourage exports.

The U.S. share of China's soybean imports fell to 15% in 2025 ‍from 21% in previous year while Brazil and Argentina's share rose, Chinese customs data showed on Tuesday. ​China stopped buying U.S. soy for part of the year but has since resumed purchases.

Soybean production in Brazil, the biggest exporter, is set to rise 5% year-on-year to a record 183.79 million metric tons, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Monday.

Brazil will crush 60 million tons of soybeans in 2026, up from year-ago 58.5 million tons, and export 105 million tons, they estimated.

However, strong demand from U.S. soy processors supported CBOT prices.

The U.S. soybean crush jumped in December to the second-highest monthly level on record, the ⁠National Oilseed Processors Association said on Thursday.

U.S. processing capacity ‌has increased as companies expand to meet rising vegetable oil demand from biofuel makers. Plants also ramped up processing rates after a bumper U.S. harvest last fall.

In other ‌crops, CBOT wheat ⁠fell 0.2% to $5.17 a bushel and corn dipped 0.2% to $4.23-3/4 a bushel.