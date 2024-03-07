SNAPCLEAN is a Singapore-based company committed to fostering a healthier environment for all. They provide a safe, convenient and effective tool that transforms the disinfection process for everyday items, raising hygiene standards. Internationally certified, their sterilisation machine empowers users to efficiently disinfect items any time, offering peace- of-mind and enabling a healthy and active social life. Find out more at https://snapclean.sg/ Stay connected and updated on: FB, IG, TikTok: @snapclean.sg

From children's soft toys to hard-to-disinfect items such as boxing gloves, load bearing vests, cycling or motorbike helmets, and travel pillows, SNAPCLEAN offers a safe and comprehensive solution for sanitising a wide range of everyday items. With just eight minutes needed for the disinfection process, SNAPCLEAN ensures convenience and efficiency for busy individuals and families. International Certifications SNAPCLEAN machines have received international recognition for their anti-bacterial effectiveness and safety, with certifications from renowned laboratories such as Analytice, TÜV, European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), and the Dubai Central Laboratory Department. These certifications underscore SNAPCLEAN's commitment to delivering high-quality and trustworthy hygiene solutions to consumers. Located island-wide In response to evolving wellness and cleaning trends, SNAPCLEAN machines are now conveniently located at laundromats and automobile stores island-wide, with more locations to be announced soon. This strategic expansion ensures accessibility for those seeking to incorporate science-based, performance-driven hygiene practices into their daily lives. The cost of each use is five dollars and ninety cents ($5.90). "Amidst the desire for increased togetherness, travel and social interactions, simple hygiene solutions that prioritise health and well-being is crucial," said Christopher Chong, CEO at SNAPCLEAN. "We are proud to introduce a convenient and hassle-free solution that not only meets the highest standards of hygiene but also promotes a renewed sense of confidence and well-being. Families can now easily protect themselves and their loved ones from infections, allowing them to enjoy greater peace-of-mind and a stress-free, active social life." As consumers increasingly search for products and services backed by scientific evidence, SNAPCLEAN leads the way with a solution that meets their high expectations for disinfection in the modern age.

