More details can be found at: https://www.singaporeconventionweek.sg/sc-weeks-events.html
UNCITRAL Academy Conference and Industry Capacity-Building Workshop – 29 August 2023
Shangri-La Singapore
22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350
9.30am – 5.30pm
| Time
| Activity
| 8.30am
| Registration
| 9.30am
| Conference Opening
| 9.35am
| Welcome Address, Mr Edwin Tong SC, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law
| 9.45am
| Opening Remarks, Ms Anna Joubin-Bret, Secretary of UNCITRAL
| 9.50am
| Panel Discussion: Dispute Resolution in the Digital Economy (DRDE)
| 10.30am
| Fireside Chat: The Future of International Dispute Settlement Involving States
| 11.00am
| Panel Discussion: Investor-State Mediation
| 12.00pm
| Panel Discussion: Navigating Inter-Cultural Needs in Mediation and Arbitration
| 12.45pm
| Networking Lunch
| 2.00pm
| Industry Capacity-Building Workshop - Mediation Advocacy: From Breakdown to Breakthrough
| 3.30pm
| Panel Discussion: Dispute Resolution in Carbon Markets
| 4.15pm
| Debate: Robots are Better Arbitrators and Mediators than Humans
| 5.30pm
| End of Conference
UNCITRAL Academy Government and Investor-State Dispute Settlement Capacity-Building Workshops – 30 and 31 August 2023
*Closed-door and by invitation only for government officials
| Date
| Time
| Activity
| 30 August 2023, Wednesday
| 7pm – 9.15pm
| UNCITRAL Academy Government Capacity-Building Workshop
| 31 August 2023, Thursday
| 7pm – 9.30pm
| UNCITRAL Academy Investor-State Dispute Settlement Capacity-Building Workshop
Annex B: SC Week 2023 Supporting Partner Organisations and Events
| No.
| Title of Event
| Organising Partner(s)
| Time
| Venue
| 28 August 2023, Monday
| 1
| SIAC Symposium
| Singapore International Arbitration Centre
| 8.30am – 6.00pm
| Shangri-La Singapore
22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350
| 29 August 2023, Tuesday
| 2
| Launch of the 2023 SIDRA International Dispute Resolution Survey Preliminary Findings
| Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy
| 8.00am – 9.15am
| *By Invitation Only
| 30 August 2023, Wednesday
| 3
| Commodities Arbitration: A Concise Survey of the Latest Procedural and Substantive Developments
| The LCIA Asia Pacific Users' Council and The LCIA Director General
| 8.30am – 9.15am
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 4
| Careers in Arbitration Edition: Would You Rather?
| AAA-ICDR Young and International (Y&I)
| 8.30am – 9.30am
| White & Case Pte Ltd
88 Market St, #41-01, CapitaSpring 048948
| 5
| IPBA Arbitration Day: Tackling Current Grey Areas in Arbitration – Towards Certainty and Finality
| Inter-Pacific Bar Association
| 9.30am – 5.00pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 6
| SIMC Signature Event: MNCs for Mediation
| Singapore International Mediation Centre
| 10.00am - 1.00pm
| Shangri-La Singapore
22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350
*By Invitation Only
| 7
| The Singapore Mediation Convention on Trial: A Live Enactment of An Application to Set Aside a Mediated Settlement Agreement under the Singapore Convention
| The Law Society of Singapore, Singapore Institute of Arbitrators, Society of Mediation Professionals (Singapore)
| 3.00pm – 5.30pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 8
| Emergency Arbitration 101: Latest Trends and Developments
| Young ICCA
| 4.00pm – 5.40pm
| Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP
9 Straits View #06-07 Marina One West Tower, 018937
*Hybrid Event
| 9
| Complexification and Contextuality – Resolving Multi-Party/Multi-Contract Disputes with SICC's TIC List
| Singapore International Commercial Court
| 5.00pm – 6.30pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 10
| 100 Years of ICC International Court of Arbitration: A Mission of Purpose and a Vision of Continuity
| International Chamber of Commerce
| 5.00pm – 7.30pm
| Grand Ballroom, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach
30 Beach Road
Singapore 189763
| 11
| The Composite Approach on Arbitrability and the Anupam Mittal Singapore Judgement – Path Forward or Paradox?
| Mumbai Centre for International Arbitration
| 6:30pm – 8:45pm
| Drew & Napier LLC
10 Collyer Quay, #10th Floor Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315
| 12
| Restructuring by the Bay: Will Singapore Become the New Restructuring Destination For APAC (and Beyond)?
| INSOL International
| 7.00pm – 8.30pm
| Shangri-La Singapore
22 Orange Grove Road, Singapore 258350
*Hybrid Event
| 31 August 2023, Thursday
| 13
| GAR Live: Singapore
| Global Arbitration Review
| 8.30am – 5.00pm
| M Hotel Singapore
81 Anson Rd, Singapore 079908
| 14
| Facilitative and Evaluative Models of Mediation: Is the Distinction Still Meaningful, or Simply Arcane Semantics? Is it Time to Bring Evaluative Mediation out of the Shadows?
| Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore) with Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy and Singapore International Mediation Centre
| 11.30pm – 2.00pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
*Hybrid Event
| 15
| Singapore Mediation Lecture 2023 - The Next Wave of Effective Dispute Resolution: Developing Emotional and Social Intelligence
| Singapore Mediation Centre
| 3.00pm – 5.00pm
| Conrad Centennial Singapore
2 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038982
*Hybrid Event
| 16
| Unfolding Conversations: To Arbitrate or to Mediate? Deciding on the Most Appropriate ADR to Resolve Maritime and International Trade Disputes
| Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration
| 5.00pm – 7.00pm
| Stephenson Harwood (Singapore) Alliance
8 Marina Boulevard 29-01, Tower 1 Marina Bay Financial Centre, 018981
*Hybrid Event
| 17
| Legal Counsel Summit 2023
| Singapore Corporate Counsel Association
| 5.00pm - 8.00pm
| Supreme Court
| 18
| From Algorithm to Awards: The Role of AI in Arbitration and Mediation
| AAA-ICDR Asia Case Management Centre
| 5.30pm – 7.00pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
*Hybrid Event
| 19
| 150 Years of Swiss Arbitration: Quo Vadis in Asia?
| Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA)
| 6:00pm-8:00pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 20
| Much Ado About Pre-Conditions: A Mock Arbitration Hearing
| SG VYAP (Singapore Very Young Arbitration Practitioners)
| 6.30pm – 9:00pm
| *Hybrid Event
Hogan Lovells Lee & Lee
50 Collyer Quay #10-01 OUE Bayfront, Singapore 049321
| 21
| Charting Course of Dispute Resolution in Singapore: A Round Table Dinner Discussion with ICDR President, Bridget Mary McCormack
| AAA-ICDR Asia Case Management Centre
| 7.15pm – 8.30pm
| *By Invitation Only
| 1 September 2023, Friday
| 22
| A Fireside Chat with Leaders in Mediation: Navigating the Industry as Young Mediators and Mediation Counsel
| The Law Society of Singapore
| 9.00am – 12.00pm
| Drew & Napier LLC
10 Collyer Quay, #10th Floor Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore 049315
| 23
| A Review of Emerging Themes in ADR (2023 version)
| International Bar Association
| 9.00am – 2.30pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 24
| Applied Arbitration for Fellows
| Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore)
| 9.00am – 7.00pm
| Allen & Gledhill LLP
1 Marina Blvd, #28-00, Singapore 018989
| 25
| Maxwell Chambers Open House
| Maxwell Chambers
| 10.00am – 10.30am
2.30pm – 3.00pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 26
| ROAP Asia 2023 Finals
| Delos Dispute Resolution
| 1.20pm – 6.20pm
| Wong Partnership
12 Marina Blvd, Tower 3 Marina Bay Financial Centre, Singapore 018982
*Hybrid event
| 27
| Getting the Most Out of the Singapore Convention in Investor-State Disputes
| NUS Centre for International Law
| 2.30pm – 3.45pm
| *Virtual Event
| 28
| ADR and Arbitration Forward – Regional Updates and Perspectives
| Beihai Asia International Arbitration Centre
| 3.00pm – 5.00pm
| Harry Elias Partnership LLP
SGX Centre 2, #17-01, 4 Shenton Way, Singapore 068807
| 29
| Generative AI and Implications for ADR: A Watershed Moment?
| Maxwell Chambers
| 3.15pm – 4.30pm
| Maxwell Chambers
32 Maxwell Rd, #03-01, Singapore 069115
| 30
| Ensuring Quality in Cross-Border Mediation: The Place of Standards
| Singapore International Mediation Institute
| 4.30pm – 6.00pm
| *Virtual Event
| 2 September 2023, Saturday
| 31
| Applied Arbitration for Fellows
| Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore)
| 9.00am – 7.00pm
| Allen & Gledhill LLP
1 Marina Blvd, #28-00, Singapore 018989
Supporting Partner Organisations
- United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL)
- American Arbitration Association – International Centre for Dispute Resolution Asia Case Management Centre (AAA-ICDR Asia Case Management Centre)
- Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Singapore) (CIArb)
- Delos Dispute Resolution
- Global Arbitration Review (GAR)
- INSOL International
- International Centre for Dispute Resolution Asia Case Management Centre Young and International (AAA-ICDR Young and International (Y&I))
- International Bar Association (IBA)
- International Court of Arbitration (ICC)
- Inter-Pacific Bar Association (IPBA)
- Maxwell Chambers
- MCIA (tbc)
- NUS Centre for International Law (NUS CIL)
- Singapore Corporate Counsel Association (SCCA)
- Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration (SCMA)
- Singapore Institute of Arbitrators (SIArb)
- Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC)
- Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC)
- Singapore International Dispute Resolution Academy (SIDRA)
- Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC)
- Singapore International Mediation Institute (SIMI)
- Singapore Mediation Centre (SMC)
- Singapore Very Young Arbitration Practitioners (SG VYAP)
- Society of Mediation Professionals (Singapore) (SMP)
- Swiss Arbitration Association (ASA)
- The Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc)
- The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)
- Young ICCA
