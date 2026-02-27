Established in 1980, Direct Funeral Services began with humble beginnings and has since grown to become a household name in Singapore's death care industry, providing funeral pre-planning and specialised funeral services for Taoists , Buddhists , Christians, Catholics , and more. With a steadfast commitment to providing thoughtful, professional, and innovative afterlife services, the company has supported generations of families in celebrating and honouring the lives of their loved ones. Beyond serving families, Direct Funeral Services is dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of death planning and fostering the value of filial piety among the younger community. Through compassionate initiatives and outreach efforts, the company continues to encourage meaningful conversations around end-of-life matters. Even as Direct Funeral Services embraces innovation, including AI-driven solutions like A Life Well Lived and Memory Weave , the company's fundamental belief in respect and compassion remains at the heart of everything it does. This guiding principle ensures every service is delivered with care, dignity, and a deep understanding of each family's unique needs. To learn more about how Direct Funeral Services is transforming the art of remembrance, visit directfuneral.com.sg or contact their 24/7 helpline at +65 6555 1115 . For media enquiries, please contact Direct Funeral at info@directfuneral.com.sg .

