Senoko Energy and Gentari Collaborate to Enhance Sustainable Energy Solutions in Singapore with Hydrogen

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2024 - Senoko Energy, one of Singapore's largest energy companies, and Gentari, a clean energy solutions provider, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to embark on a collaborative effort to explore the importation of hydrogen gas from Malaysia to Singapore.Following the MoU, both parties will explore the feasibility of importing hydrogen gas from Malaysia to Singapore, with plans to integrate it into Senoko Energy's existing and new combined cycle gas turbine assets, enhancing their efficiency and environmental performance. The hydrogen will be supplied by Gentari through a 20-year supply agreement, expected to commence by 2029.Through this collaboration, Senoko Energy aims to explore the reduction of carbon emissions by 18,000 tCO2e annually in the first phase, which is equivalent to taking about 4,000 cars off the roads. This number could potentially increase to 535,000 tCO2e in subsequent phases (equivalent to 119,000 cars). In line with Senoko Energy's ambition to be the first in bringing in hydrogen to Singapore for power generation, this partnership underscores the company's commitment to sustainable energy solutions, Singapore's national hydrogen strategy and contribution to Singapore's 2050 Net Zero target.On the partnership, Frederik Baerts, President & CEO, Senoko Energy,said: "Senoko Energy is extremely excited to be embarking on this partnership with Gentari, which represents a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing the energy transition. Hydrogen has the potential to play a critical role in reducing carbon emissions, and so together, we are taking a bold step towards creating a more sustainable energy landscape and low-carbon future."The collaboration solidifies Gentari's position as a leading supplier of green molecules in the region, in line with its aim to become a large-scale hydrogen producer and go-to industry partner for hard-to abate sectors including industry, chemicals, maritime and aviation."This partnership with Senoko Energy is a key step in building a hydrogen backbone for Southeast Asia. Cross-border infrastructure like this pipeline connects production and demand centres as we accelerate green hydrogen adoption across the region. Gentari firmly believes hydrogen is crucial to decarbonising multiple sectors on the path to Net Zero, and we're encouraged by stakeholder support and rising demand for low-carbon hydrogen derivatives," commented Michèle Azalbert, Chief Hydrogen Officer, Gentari.Senoko Energy's collaboration with Gentari is part of its ongoing efforts to support Singapore's plans for a low-carbon future. Other initiatives include an MoU signed between Senoko Energy and City Energy back in June 2023, which also aimed to explore hydrogen opportunities, as well as SolarShare 2.0, the first commercially available peer-to peer grid scale trading platform for solar energy in Singapore. Concurrently, Senoko Energy is exploring green electricity import, the installation of the latest H-Class Combined Cycle Plant and on-site solar PV.Gentari is developing Malaysia's hydrogen economy through several initiatives including an ongoing collaboration with Tenaga Nasional Berhad to conduct feasibility studies on green hydrogen development as well as a partnership with Sarawak's SEDC Energy to develop a hydrogen production hub in Sarawak. Beyond Malaysia, Gentari is also developing clean ammonia projects in India – independently and with partners, targeting commercial production of more than 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) before 2030.Hashtag: #SenokoEnergy

About Senoko Energy

Senoko Energy Pte Ltd provides energy for life to generations of Singaporeans, delivering safe, innovative, and efficient energy supply to customers since 1977. Integral to Singapore's development, it is a pioneer in power generation and energy solutions, serving Singapore's energy needs with proven reliable performance. As one of the largest power generation companies by installed capacity in Singapore, Senoko Energy has a registered capacity of 2,644 megawatts (MW), providing about one-fifth of the nation's electricity needs. It is owned by a consortium comprising Marubeni Corporation, ENGIE, The Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc., Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc. and Japan Bank for International Cooperation. Visit www.senokoenergy.com for more information.



About Gentari

Gentari is focused on delivering the solutions required to put clean energy into action today, to transform how we live tomorrow. Gentari's three initial core pillars of Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Green Mobility form a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to help consumers in their decarbonisation journey. Its mission is to be the leading next-generation Commercial and Industrial (C&I) and utility-scale renewable energy developer, a scale hydrogen producer and go-to industry partner, and to be Asia Pacific's leading green mobility solutions partner. In the long term, Gentari aims to be the most valued clean energy solutions partner, creating greater impact, connecting businesses, and making the journey to a net zero future, possible.



