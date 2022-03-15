RIYADH — The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and the US Air Force launched a bilateral exercise Last Wednesday, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Monday.



The live-fire ACE exercise was launched at King Faisal Air Base in the Northern Sector.



The RSAF is participating with F-15 C/SA aircraft, and the US Air Force with F-16 and F-18 fighter jets.



“The exercise aims to refine and develop the air and technical skills of the air crews,” the ministry said.



The exercise is part of a series of mixed exercises between the two countries to maintain the security of the region, it added.

