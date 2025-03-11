DUBAI - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed efforts to achieve "sustainable fair, and comprehensive" peace in Ukraine, according to a joint statement published on Tuesday by the Saudi state news agency (SPA).

Zelenskiy and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio have been visiting the kingdom since Monday with Ukrainian and U.S. officials set to meet for crunch talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to find a path towards ending the war.

Crown Prince Mohammed and Zelenskiy said in their meeting they will boost investment relations between the two countries in sectors including energy, food industries and infrastructure, the joint statement added.

"The two sides said they are looking forward to exploring joint cooperation opportunities in the areas of oil, gas, their derivatives, and petrochemicals," according to the joint statement.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Additional reporting by Tala Ramadan Editing by Peter Graff)