MemoriesForArt (MFA) is a visionary media brand and a global platform for the digitization of art. By leveraging the power of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and an extensive network of art collectors, crypto whales and NFT enthusiasts, MFA aims to provide a unique platform for artists to share their talent with the world (www.memoriesforart.com).
The cooperation starts with a meditating "Astronaut Buddha", symbolizing adventure, mindfulness and sustainability. The astronaut is formed as a physical sculpture out of the CAMM material using a 3D printing process. In addition, MFA will launch the Astronaut Buddha as a Non-Fungible Token.
"We are delighted to partner with MFA," says Nanda Bergstein, Managing Director Camm Solutions. "Our core business is the replacement of conventional plastics in the areas of e-commerce, logistics and packaging. This cooperation offers a wonderful opportunity to use sustainability to appreciate artistic achievements."
Axel Hesse and Matthias Nebus see the cooperation as strategic step towards realizing their vision of a sustainable art world. "Connecting physical and digital art through blockchain technology and NFTs is the beginning. With the use of the CAMM material, we are sending a strong signal for environmental protection in the art world," say the two founders.
The limited edition of the astronaut will be available on the website of www.memoriesforart.com from 29.2.2024.
Hashtag: #CammSolutions #CAMM
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Camm Solutions GmbH