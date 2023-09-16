Zolaz Cloud Gaming is an online video game streaming service by M1 that gives players instant access to hundreds of games worldwide. Instead of paying for a copy of each game for every device, players pay a monthly subscription that gives full access to a library of games on connected devices. New games are added every month and carefully curated by experts. All the games are streamed from cloud servers in Singapore. They are not emulated or installed on the device. Zolaz Cloud Gaming app is available on most devices with an internet connection, including PC/Mac home computers, iOS, iPhone and Android phones and tablets. Players can install the Zolaz app on an unlimited number of devices. Accounts with Zolaz Cloud Gaming VAS can have up to five profiles simultaneously logged in to enjoy cloud gaming services. For more information, please visit: http://www.zolaz.com.s g /

