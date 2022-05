Philippine voters streamed to polling stations on Monday to elect a new president.

According to Reuters, the presidential election pits Vice President Leni Robredo against former senator and congressman Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Around 18,000 posts, from the vice presidency, seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives to mayors, governors and councillors are also up for grabs.

Polls close at 7 pm and an unofficial vote count could give an indication of the winner within hours.