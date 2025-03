ONYX Hospitality Group Shines at Traveller Review Awards 2025, Celebrating 26 Award-Winning Properties

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2025 - ONYX Hospitality Group, is delighted to announce its outstanding achievements at the Traveller Review Awards 2025, hosted by Booking.com. This year marks the 13th edition of the prestigious awards, celebrating exceptional hospitality across the globe.In 2025, ONYX Hospitality Group is proud to have 26 award-winning properties across its diverse portfolio. These accolades highlight ONYX's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences across Thailand, China including Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Laos.Chain-Level Recognition for ONYX Hospitality GroupBeyond individual property awards, ONYX Hospitality Group has earned an impressive 8.4 rating at the chain level, setting it apart as one of the few hotel brands in Thailand to receive this honour. This recognition not only reinforces ONYX's status as a leading hospitality brand in the region, known for its commitment to exceptional service and quality, but also presents a valuable opportunity for enhanced media visibility.said Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group.Celebrating ONYX's Award-Winning PropertiesThe following ONYX properties have been recognised at the Traveller Review Awards 2025:These awards highlight the unwavering dedication of ONYX Hospitality Group in delivering world-class service, comfort, and memorable stays for travellers worldwide. With a tailored approach to hospitality, each brand within the ONYX portfolio is uniquely designed to understand and meet the diverse needs of its guests, ensuring personalised experiences that leave a lasting impression. This recognition serves as a testament to guests' satisfaction and ONYX's commitment to excellence in hospitality.As ONYX continues to expand and innovate, these awards further solidify its reputation as a trusted and highly rated hospitality brand in Asia. The company looks forward to continuing to exceed guest expectations and achieving new milestones in the years to come.Hashtag: #ONYX

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.