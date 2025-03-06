The Global Brands' 'Best CFD Broker Asia 2025' award became another milestone in Octa's long and successful track record in the financial markets. According to the organisers, Octa was selected from a highly competitive group of entrants by an external research team, which was appointed to evaluate the nominees.
Global Brands Magazine is a leading branding publication providing up-to-date news, reviews, opinions, and polls on leading brands and industries worldwide.
Focusing on contract-for-difference (CFD) instruments, Octa fosters a dynamic trading environment that has gained considerable popularity among ambitious and goal-driven traders worldwide. Octa broker aims to establish transparent and efficient trading practices according to the best industry benchmarks.
Octa's portfolio encompasses a wide variety of CFDs, including currency pairs, gold, and crypto. In addition to a diverse portfolio, the broker boasts a modern proprietary platform and some of the best trading conditions on the market.
Since its foundation, Octa has won more than 90 awards, including the 'Most Reliable Broker Global 2024' award from Global Forex Awards and the 'Best Mobile Trading Platform 2024' award from Global Brand Magazine.
According to Octa's press office, the broker's proprietary trading platform, OctaTrader, covers the entire traders' journey across four fundamental areas: payments, education, trading, and decision-making. With its all-in-one architecture, OctaTrader functions as a holistic trading ecosystem designed for clients of various experience levels, trading styles, and asset preferences.
OctaTrader's key features include:
- Leverage adjustment
- AI-powered pattern recognition
- Space
- Saving/loading charts
Disclaimer: Trading involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Use your expertise wisely and evaluate all associated risks before making an investment decision.
Octa
Octa is an international CFD broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.
The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.
In Southeast Asia, Octa received the 'Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024' and the 'Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.
