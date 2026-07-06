Ogilvy PR and Influence is a global creative communications agency that partners with organisations to drive value and growth. We build brands, protect reputations, and earn attention and influence through creative storytelling informed by data, and fuelled by technology. Our specialist practice areas offer media relations, social and digital communications, external and internal stakeholder communications, issues and crisis management, and stakeholder engagement. We are the region's largest and most specialised public relations and public affairs consultancy.

The Hong Kong edition of "Believability Index: The Power of Proof" was conducted online between 22nd April - 4th May 2026. The sample comprised an online representative sample of 1,032 Hong Kong adults aged 18 years and older. Total sample size for Ogilvy's seven-market Asia Pacific Believability Index 2026 was 7,176 adults in Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Mainland China and Hong Kong SAR (1,032). All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all respective market adults (aged 18+). Ogilvy designed the questionnaire in collaboration with YouGov.

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