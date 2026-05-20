

The 'Love My School' bursary scheme is designed to alleviate the financial burden faced by underprivileged families in educating their children. Eligible primary and secondary students from low-income households earning less than RM1,500 per month are identified and recommended by their respective schools for sponsorship. Once approved, a monthly allowance is credited into an account linked to each student's MyKad and MyKasih student smart card.



Students may use the smart card to purchase daily meals and beverages from the school canteen, as well as books, stationery and other learning essentials from the school bookstore.



The aid can also be extended to include back-to-school items such as uniforms, shoes, school bags and additional stationery, ensuring students are fully prepared for the academic year.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2026 - MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd ("MSIG Malaysia") has pledged RM100,800.00 to the MyKasih Foundation to support the 'Love My School' (LMS) Cashless Bursary Programme and additional student development activities carried out with other schools. The bursary contribution is dedicated to 89 underprivileged students from SK Bukit Tadom in Banting, ensuring they have the financial support needed to pursue their education with greater peace of mind throughout the 2026 academic year.Through MSIG's contribution, the programme is able to strengthen and expand activity-based support that complements the school's bursary efforts and enhances students' overall learning experience. By easing concerns over the costs of daily meals and learning necessities, it enables students to focus fully on their studies, encouraging better attendance and long-term academic progress. It is also subject to annual review based on academic performance to ensure sustained support for students who demonstrate steadfast commitment to their education.Chief Executive Officer of MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd, Ms. Ang Yien Chia, said the contribution reflects MSIG's commitment to meaningful, sustainable community development."Education is one of the most powerful tools to break the cycle of poverty. Through this structured cashless bursary programme, we aim to ease the everyday financial pressures faced by families while empowering students to attend school with dignity and confidence. By supporting SK Bukit Tadom, we are not only providing financial assistance but also investing in long-term educational outcomes."She added that, "In addition to the Love My School programme, MSIG has planned further community-related activities this year in collaboration with MyKasih for SK Bukit Tadom and few other schools. Our intention is to build sustained engagement with the school and its community beyond financial assistance alone.""Recognising the need for transparency and effective impact measurement in delivering aid, the 'Love My School' Cashless Bursary Programme was first implemented in 2012 to ensure that assistance is channelled directly towards educational necessities through a secure and transparent cashless system. By providing structured monthly support for meals and school essentials, we help reduce absenteeism and support better learning outcomes among underserved communities.Beyond bursaries, MyKasih also supports adopted schools through 21st-century classroom enhancements, computer labs, robotics equipment, aquaponics edible garden projects, sports development initiatives, music, English proficiency and financial literacy programmes — all aimed at enriching students' overall learning experience.SK Bukit Tadom, which serves a diverse community in Banting, stands to benefit significantly from the programme. With improved academic performance and consistent attendance, the students are better positioned to access broader opportunities in the future.Through initiatives such as the 'Love My School' Cashless Bursary Programme, MSIG and MyKasih hope to contribute meaningfully to breaking the cycle of poverty by ensuring that financial hardship does not stand in the way of a child's education.Hashtag: #MSIG

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd

MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd ("MSIG Malaysia") is one of the leading general insurers in Malaysia, providing a comprehensive range of insurance protection for both personal and business needs. With over 100 years of general insurance experience and a nationwide network of 20 branches, MSIG Malaysia offers strong capabilities across key classes including Fire, Engineering, and Motor, and is the No.1* in Marine Cargo.



The company continues to strengthen its market presence through ongoing investment in digital innovation, customer focused service enhancements, and the development of insurance solutions that meet the evolving needs of Malaysians. It has also developed exclusive B2B business tools for its business partners to support more efficient collaboration and service delivery. As part of its ongoing sustainability journey, MSIG Malaysia remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen community resilience.



MSIG Malaysia is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, Inc. (MS&AD), an insurance group with operations across Asia and various international markets. The Group manages a diverse portfolio of insurance companies worldwide and is recognised for its longstanding presence in the industry.



For more information on MSIG Malaysia, visit www.msig.com.my or facebook.com/MSIGmy.



*As of Dec 2024





About MyKasih Foundation

MyKasih Foundation is a charity organisation that aims to help underprivileged Malaysians through food aid and education. The uniqueness of the MyKasih program is in the technology that drives its welfare distribution. The MyKasih 'Love My Neighbourhood' food aid programme and the MyKasih 'Love My School' student bursary scheme run on an efficient cashless distribution system developed by DIV Services Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Dialog Group Berhad, which uses the chip technology of the Malaysian identity card, the MyKad, and MyKasih smartcard to disburse welfare aid to target beneficiaries. MyKasih relies entirely on donations from the public and corporate bodies, which are tax-exempted, to help fund the above welfare programs for the underprivileged. For more information, visit www.mykasih.com or email info@mykasih.com.





MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd