Established in 2014, LYK Mobile Repair specialises in tablet, laptop, and phone repairs in Singapore . The business is also a part of Apple’s Independent Repair Provider specialising in performing out-of-warranty services for Apple devices using original parts sourced directly from Apple, while keeping quality assurance at its foremost with Apple’s own diagnostic tools and equipment. Beyond its in-store services, LYK Mobile Repair continues to lead the industry with its Doorstep Service. As the first mobile repair provider in Singapore to offer this service, the brand offers customers the convenience of having their devices repaired at their preferred location. Whether at home, in the office, or elsewhere, LYK Mobile Repair’s skilled technicians travel directly to the client, fully equipped to diagnose and fix phones, laptops, and other mobile devices on-site. The brand has also worked closely with more than 35 MOE schools & Corporate Companies in Singapore since 2016 offering large volume repair and bulk repair services, ensuring fast recovery of operation.

