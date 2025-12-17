Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Lever Style (HKEX 1346) is the world's premier apparel production platform for premium contemporary and designer brands such as Alexander Wang, Theory, Todd Snyder, and Aimé Leon Dore; active and performance brands such as Arc'teryx, Columbia Sportswear, Helly Hansen, Spanx, Skims, and J.Lindeberg; and digitally native brands and platforms such as Bonobos and Ministry of Supply. Our supply chain solutions encompass fashion design, prototype development, raw material procurement, production, quality control, and logistics. Our innovative, modularized multi-country platform delivers high-mix, low-volume orders and reduces excess inventory and stockouts. Our versatile approach is rooted in decades of technical expertise gained from working with many of the world's highest-quality and most demanding brands. We support production for more than 150 brands through a network of more than 100 factories across seven countries: Vietnam, China, Cambodia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India. A certified B Corp, Lever Style is a committed ESG leader in the apparel production sector. Learn more at www.leverstyle.com

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.