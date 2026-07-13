Calling All Little Ninjas Across the City! Team Up to Battle Elemental Monsters and Celebrate 15 Years of NINJAGO®HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 July 2026 - LEGO®NINJAGO®stands as one of the LEGO®Group's most successful original storylines. Over the past 15 years, millions of fans worldwide have learned valuable life skills — such as inclusivity, friendship, confidence, and staying true to oneself — through the epic tales of these legendary ninjas. To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the LEGO®NINJAGO®series, LEGOLAND®Discovery Centre Hong Kong is bringing an all-new themed event to town this summer: "The True NINJAGO® Trials." Combining creativity, courage, and teamwork, this ultimate adventure invites guests to step into the mysterious Whispering Woods, defeat elemental monsters, and restore balance to the NINJAGO®world.
"Monster Strike" Battle Table: Build Your Own Spinner and Unleash the Power of Spinjitzu
The highlight of this event is the brand-new "Monster Strike" battle table. Guests of all ages are invited to unleash their creativity using the LEGO®bricks provided to custom-design their very own Spinjitzu spinner on top of a pre-built base. Once completed, participants can put their creations to the test at the dedicated ninja battle table, aiming carefully to knock down the elemental monsters. This challenge not only tests building skills but also lets everyone experience the true power and fun of LEGO®Spinjitzu in live battle.
"The True NINJAGO® Trials": Five Major Challenges to Spark Infinite Potential
Beyond the high-octane battle table, the themed zone features a series of trials designed to test wit, bravery, and teamwork, allowing families to fully immerse themselves in the way of the ninja this summer:
- Ninjaverse Search: Evil elemental monsters are trying to stop the ninjas from reuniting! Participants must track down hidden ninja characters across MINILAND® and record their findings on their trial map. Each LEGO® ninja minifigure is set within a miniature scene intricately crafted by our Master Model Builders, adding extra fun and surprises to the search.
- NINJAGO® Training: Led by our on-site crew, participants will learn iconic ninja moves and stances, training alongside Lloyd's classic "Dragon Mode" transformation from the TV series. Upon completing the training, each "Spinjitzu Master" will receive an exclusive training headband to mark their mastery of fundamental ninja skills.
- Whispering Woods Quest: Elemental monsters are slowly taking over the Whispering Woods, and only powerful dragons can defeat them! Participants will need to tap into their imagination to build their own majestic dragon and join the fight to protect the woods. Our Master Model Builders have set up an elaborate Whispering Woods backdrop—complete with trees, lush greenery, and vines tangled with various monsters—ready for your dragon creations to take center stage.
- Elemental Masters Mosaic：A true test of teamwork. All guests will work together to piece together a massive LEGO® mosaic artwork, collectively celebrating NINJAGO®'s 15-year legendary legacy. This giant masterpiece will not only be a collaborative work of art but also a stunning photo spot.
- LEGO® 4D Cinema: Guests can dive into the action with the 4D movie LEGO® NINJAGO® - Master of the 4th Dimension, featuring immersive special effects like wind, rain, and snow that make you part of the 4D adventure.
- Ninjas who successfully complete all the trials will be rewarded with a limited-edition, exclusive commemorative badge to honour their courage and effort.
The Legendary Backstory: Reborn from Crises, A New Ninja Era Begins
The world of NINJAGO® faces an unprecedented challenge. In the latest storyline, multiple legendary realms have merged into one following "The Merge." The Ninja Master, Lloyd, must now take on the responsibility of training a new generation of heroes to protect this fragile new world from evil forces. In this era of peril and opportunity, every guest visiting LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong has the chance to transform into an apprentice ninja. Stand shoulder-to-shoulder with heroes like Lloyd, Arin, and Sora, and fight together to preserve peace in the world of NINJAGO®.
New Arrivals
To celebrate 15 years of the LEGO® NINJAGO® TV show, LEGO® has released the brand-new " LEGO® Ninja® Character Display 15th Anniversary", perfect for LEGO® fans aged 14 and up. This 447-piece NINJAGO® monastery measures over 19 cm high and includes steps, opening doors, a lantern, a cherry tree in blossom, and a tearoom at the back. It also features 8 classic season 1 NINJAGO® minifigures, including Kai, Zane, and, for the first time, the elemental Master of Lightning on a separate stand.
The set also supports the LEGO® Builder app for an intuitive digital building experience, making it an excellent gift idea to help fans escape into an immersive fantasy world of NINJAGO®.
Two Exclusive Ticket Offers — Summer Early Bird Sale Now On!
To ensure ninja fans of all ages can fully dive into this summer adventure, LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong is rolling out two limited-time ticket offers: the "Unlimited Pass Annual Pass" and the "Limited Minifigure Package." These special deals give families ultimate flexibility to explore the attraction's interactive zones and themed challenges at their own pace. Whether you are looking to plan multiple return visits or want to conquer every single trial in one action-packed summer day, we have the perfect option for you. Quantities are limited, so act fast! Grab your tickets now and kick off your epic NINJAGO® trial journey!
| Two Exclusive Ticket Offers — Summer Early Bird Sale Now On!
| Unlimited Play Annual Pass
| From HK$599 only
| Limited Minifigure Package:
LEGO® Minifigure Accompanies Your Summer Adventures
| Limited 15% Off | Special Price HK$239
LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong — "The True NINJAGO® Trials"
Date: 13 July 2026 to 13 September 2026
Time: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM (10:00 AM – 7:00 PM on Sat, Sun & PH)
Location: B1, K11 MUSEA, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
For event details and ticketing information, please visit the official website or social media pages of LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong.
Hashtag: #LEGOLANDDiscoveryCentreHK #LEGOHK #K11MUSEA #LEGO #LEGONINJAGO
https://www.legolanddiscoverycentre.com/hong-kong/
https://www.facebook.com/LEGOLANDDiscoveryCentreHongKong/
https://www.instagram.com/legolanddiscoverycentre_hk
https://www.youtube.com/@LEGOLANDDiscoveryCentreHK
Xiaohongshu: https://shorturl.at/pwSAy
Douyin：https://shorturl.at/c7XFz
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong
LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre is the ultimate LEGO® indoor playground, containing millions of LEGO® bricks, and is found in 26 locations around the world. It is the only LEGO® themed indoor playground in Hong Kong, featuring 10 large themed creative spaces, including two thrilling rides and an amazing 4D experience. Seasonal events are held during various holidays to provide interactive experiences for children aged 2-11 in colourful LEGO® themed areas. Regular "NO KIDS NIGHT" events are also organised for adults to enjoy building fun.
LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong