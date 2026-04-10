Elite+ magazine's 12th anniversary gala dinner on Friday, 3 April 2025, held at the Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok, Lau Yee-Wa of Hong Kong was named the inaugural Chommanard International Literary Award grand prize winner for Lau Yee-Wa's debut novel, Tongueless. The selection was made after almost a year from the call for submissions by female authors from ASEAN member states and East Asian region, including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.





BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - Atmagazine's 12th anniversary gala dinner on Friday, 3 April 2025, held at the Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok, Lau Yee-Wa of Hong Kong was named the inaugural Chommanard International Literary Award grand prize winner for Lau Yee-Wa's debut novel,The selection was made after almost a year from the call for submissions by female authors from ASEAN member states and East Asian region, including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Nearly 70 books from 47 publishers representing 10 countries were submitted for this competition. But, for the past 15 years, Praphansarn Publishing, with the sponsorship of Bangkok Bank, has been organising the Chommanard Book Prize, which is given annually for the best book written by a Thai female writer, the winner receiving a cash prize of 100,000 baht and the publication of her book translated into English.Mr Arthorn Techatada, the Award Program Director, explained, "After holding the Chommanard Book Prize for 15 years, it now seemed this was the right time to expand our programme to include ASEAN and China Region female writers as it is very important to promote outstanding female literary talent throughout the region and the world beyond as Asian female writers don't get the deserved recognition, and fortunately, Bangkok Bank agreed."Mr Arthorn then with the assistance of Associate Professor Dr Trisilpa Boonkhachorn of the Faculty of Arts, Chulalongkorn University, invited and formed a panel of judges from Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, France and Germany. All were given the arduous task of reading every submission, followed by deciding on a longlist and then shortlist and country winners from which the grand prize winner would be selected.The shortlist winners included Li Zi Shu, an award-winning Chinese language writer from Malaysia, for her book,Thuận, a Vietnamese author based in Paris who writes in both Vietnamese and French, for her novel,She was also recognised by The New Yorker Best Books 2023. Next are the acclaimed Thai writer Veeraporn Nitiprapha, a two-time winner of the SEA Write Award for her novel,Isna Marita, an Indonesian author and Environmentalist for her first novel,Dr Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai of Viet Nam, who has written 13 books in Vietnamese and English, for her book,; Leila S Chudori, an award-winning journalist and novelist, for her novel,; Yáng Shuāng-zǐ, a writer of fiction, essays, manga and video game scripts, for her novel,and Lau Yee-Wa of Hong Kong, who studied Chinese literature and philosophy, for her debut novel,The two country winners, who along with the shortlisted authors, attended over a week of activities centred around the Bangkok International Book Fair organised by PUBAT (Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand) and visits to important media organisations. They include Jemimah Wei of Singapore for her debut novel,which was a Good Morning America Book Club selection and New York Times Editors' pick, and Marga Ortigas, an award-winning journalist from the Philippines, for her novel,When Associate Professor Dr Trisilpa Boonkhachorn, jury chairperson, announced Lau Yee-Wa as the grand prize winner, the audience and especially the shortlisted and country winners erupted in loud cheers and applause. Then, after receiving a 500,000 baht prize presented by Mr Chartsiri Sophonphanich, President of Bangkok Bank, Ms Lau Yee-Wa gave the keynote speech for the gala celebration on the topic, "Deschooling Society for Global Peace".Ms Lau Yee-Wa began, "I never expected to receive such an award or to have my novel translated into so many languages, including Thai. I thought the story, written in Cantonese, was too colloquial and based on such a local Hong Kong context, it would be difficult to understand."Later, the winning author went on, "Then, I realized I was not writing fiction. I was documenting a quiet, invisible form of violence that happened every day in the classroom, workplace and even daily life in the whole world. This violence is called deschooling, which the philosopher Ivan Illich warned us about more than 50 years ago."Ms Lau Yee-Wa closed by saying, "I believe thatis my own small, stubborn act of deschooling. I refused to wrap the story in comforting, official language. I let the pain, the vanity, the quiet rebellion, and the flnal demand for choice speak in their rawest form. In doing so, I rediscovered my own voice—and I hope every reader who finishes the book begins to hear theirs again."The guidelines for submissions for the Chommanard Book Prize for Thai writers writing in Thai and the Chommanard International Women's Literary Award for writers from ASEAN member and China region countries will be announced in the coming months. You can find additional information by visiting the Chommanard International Women's Literary Award website @ https://virf.io/chommanard/home or by contacting virf@elitecreative.co.th.Hashtag: #Elite+ #ChommanardInternationalLiteraryAward

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Chommanard International Literary Award