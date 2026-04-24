Lanson Place is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wing Tai Properties Limited (Wing Tai), a publicly listed company in Hong Kong (HKEx stock code: 369). The transformative hospitality management company currently manages eight properties under the Lanson Place brand, comprising Personal Hotels and Residences in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Melbourne. Additionally, it manages Two MacDonnell Road in Hong Kong as well as Yiju Apartment in Shenzhen. Lanson Place provides comfortable, personal sanctuaries for both short-term and extended-stay guests at central locations in major global cities. Infused by a family-like service tradition, Lanson Place creates warm and sheltered places with a club-style feel where communities form and bond. Guests can enjoy a true home-away-from-home experience. The Group aims to grow the Lanson Place brand across the Asia-Pacific region and continues to explore both investment and management opportunities in major gateway cities. Website: lansonplace.com Social Media: Instagram - @lansonplace / Facebook - @LansonPlacePersonalHotels&Residences

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