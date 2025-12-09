KPay Group ("KPay") is a leading fintech company committed to empowering businesses of all sizes through simple, smart, seamless, and secure technology solutions. Serving more than 72,000 merchants across Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, KPay helps unlock growth potential by building a one-stop platform for financial management, business operations, and digital transformation. In 2024, KPay raised a record-breaking USD 55 million in its Series A funding round—the largest globally in the payments sector that year. The company has since been recognized as PayTech of the Year at the Asia FinTech Awards, selected on Forbes Asia's 100 to Watch list in 2025 and ranked among the Singapore's Top FinTech Companies 2026 list curated by Tech in Asia and Statista.

