Since its official inclusion in NVIDIA's approved and recommended vendor lists for server chassis and rack components in September 2025, Karrie has continually advanced its collaborations based on the NVIDIA MGX architecture and DGX-related platforms. During COMPUTEX this year, Karrie's relevant server products and mechanical solutions have been featured prominently across the booths of major technology giants, showcasing its milestone achievements spanning from front-end R&D and collaborative design to back-end precision manufacturing. As highlighted by Karrie's official statement during the exhibition: "We are proud to support NVIDIA MGX™ and be part of the ecosystem shaping the next generation of AI factories."
Mechanical Technology Upgrade: Transitioning from Traditional Chassis to Full-Scale AI Mechanical Integration to Accelerate Hardware Deployment
As the industry undergoes this generational technological shift, mechanical engineering has become a critical part of system readiness. Behind every advanced AI computing platform is a robust, precise, and production-ready mechanical foundation—from rack-level structures and server chassis to key brackets, frames, and other precision assemblies that support system integration, serviceability, and large-scale deployment.
Leveraging decades of experience in server chassis, precision metal and plastic components, tooling development, automation, and high-volume manufacturing, Karrie consistently turns complex AI server and rack-level requirements into practical, production-ready, and deployment-flexible mechanical solutions. These capabilities support customers in accelerating their infrastructure rollouts based on the NVIDIA MGX architecture and the next-generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform.
Deeply Aligned with the Core Supply Chain: Early Engineering Involvement Empowers Tech Leaders Toward Volume Deployment
At COMPUTEX 2026, in addition to NVIDIA, multiple system integrators and ODM partners also showcased Karrie's 1U, 2U, and 6U series AI chassis and rack-related products developed based on the MGX architecture. This extensive display fully demonstrates Karrie's executive capability in delivering comprehensive engineering solutions and rapid prototyping, solidifying its position as a highly engaged mechanical engineering partner in the global AI supply chain.
Strategic Positioning for the Future of Intelligent Computing: Serving as a Trusted Mechanical Partner to Build the Physical Foundation for Accelerated Computing
As AI factories continue to scale worldwide, Karrie is committed to serving as a trusted mechanical engineering strategic partner for global technology leaders. The Group will continue to deepen its collaboration with world-class chipmakers, server brands, and cloud service providers to build the ultimate physical foundation for the accelerated computing ecosystem.
Karrie — A Leading Mechanical Partner for Global AI Computing Infrastructure.
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Karrie International Holdings Limited
Karrie International Holdings Limited