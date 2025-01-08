

AMMAN — Jordanian firms have the largest presence among Arab countries on the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) platform, making Jordan the first Arab country in the number of firms operating under its umbrella, according to recent data released by the QFC website on Tuesday.

The data also showed that the total number of subsidiaries of the centre reached 2,200 companies, operating in all commercial, service, financial, tourism and investment activities, most of which are from Jordan, Britain, France, America and India, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Jordanian companies under its umbrella operate across various sectors, focusing primarily on services, financial technology, banking, currency exchange, money management, investment, information technology, hospitality, professional services, public services, trade, import/ export, small industries, and corporate solutions.

Jordanian and other QFC firms benefit from a wide range of privileges and incentives such as 100 per cent foreign ownership, a single online platform for completing licensing, commercial registration, visas and passports, a competitive corporate tax rate of 10 per cent on profits from local sources and a competitive tax environment subject to double taxation agreements.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

