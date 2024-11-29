AMMAN — The Ministry of Investment aims to attract JD1.25 billion in new investments in 2025, representing a 19 per cent increase from the JD1.05 billion projected by the end of 2024, according to the ministry’s strategic objectives outlined in the draft General Budget Law for next year.

The ministry plans to boost the completion rate of its comprehensive investment service automation project to 70 per cent in 2025, up from 65 per cent in 2024.

It also aims to streamline investment service processes, reducing the average time required to complete transactions.

Economist Waseem Hussein told The Jordan Times that the General Budget underscores the country’s commitment to fostering a competitive, investor-friendly environment by prioritising strategic investments in services, infrastructure, and promotion efforts.

He added "However, challenges remain in achieving sustainable and competitive growth."

“Further reforms, enhanced funding, and sharper strategic focus are needed to fully unlock Jordan’s investment potential,” he said.

Despite these efforts, investors report ongoing hurdles in obtaining licenses and approvals, citing lengthy and complex procedures.

“Regulatory inconsistencies make it difficult to navigate the system,” said Ahmad Mheisen, an investor in the health sector.

Mheisen stressed the need for more transparent regulations, clear timelines, and attractive tax incentives such as exemptions and reductions to encourage investments.

Mahmoud Salah, a land developer and housing investor, said that the lack of clarity on sector-specific opportunities creates uncertainty for new investors as well as those already operating in Jordan.

Investors have called on the government to address these issues, stressing the importance of streamlined processes and clear guidelines to bolster Jordan’s appeal as a regional investment hub.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).