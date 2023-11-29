Jollibee is a much-loved restaurant chain founded in 1978 by Tony Tan Caktiong and his family. It is the market leader in its home country's restaurant industry, with over 1,600 locations across 17 countries. The brand has many accolades to its name, including the "best international restaurant chain" by US-based food and lifestyle website, Thrillist, and among America's Hottest Brands by AdAge. Famously, the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain referred to Jollibee as the "wackiest, jolliest place on Earth" in his hit CNN food and travel documentary show, Parts Unknown. Parent company, Jollibee Group, now has over 6,600 stores globally across 18 brands and operates in 34 countries. It owns 80% of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf® business, which is present in 25 countries, and operates Michelin-starred Tim Ho Wan in Mainland People's Republic of China. It also owns and operates Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, and Mang Inasal in the Philippines; Yonghe King and Hong Zhuang Yuan in the Mainland People's Republic of China; Smashburger in the US, and Highlands Coffee, mostly in Vietnam. The Jollibee Group also owns the franchise of Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines. Jollibee Group also acquired 51% ownership of Milksha, a Taiwanese bubble tea brand. The company is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange. For the latest updates on Jollibee UK, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @jollibeeuk, or visit www.jollibee.uk . For updates on the Jollibee Group, Jollibee UK's parent company, visit www.jollibeegroup.com .

